 MP Updates: 'MP's Voters' Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant Begins Generating Electricity In Full Capacity
MP Updates: 'MP's Voters' Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant Begins Generating Electricity In Full Capacity

Draft electoral rolls of 228 assembly seats released. List of Budhni, Vijaypur seats to be published separately.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
'MP's Voters' Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO

MP’s voters’ count stands at 5,61,38,277: CEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The draft electoral roll prepared for 228 Assembly seats barring the poll-bound Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats has been published. The number of general voters stands at 5,60, 63,645 including 2,87,82,296 men and 2,72,80,147 women voters, said Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh while interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

He further informed that the number of third gender voters is 1202, service voters 74,632, Divyang voters 5,78,848 and there are 136 NRI voters in the state. Thus the total number of voters as per draft publication is 5,61,38,277. The CEO said that draft electoral rolls of Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats will be published separately.

He added that under the rationalization action, 532 new voter centres were added and 40 deleted. With this, now the total number of voter centres is 65,015. The final publication of electoral rolls will be done by November 6.  

General voters: 5,60, 63,645

Third gender 1202

Service voters 74,632

Divyang 5,78,848 NRI 136  

Thus the total number of voters as per draft publication is 5,61,38,277.  

Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant Begins Generating Electricity In Full Capacity

Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant Begins Generating Electricity In Full Capacity

Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant Begins Generating Electricity In Full Capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Omkareshwar floating solar plant has started electricity generation with its full capacity of 278 megawatt from Wednesday-a day ahead of Diwali. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, sharing the information termed it as an important step towards green energy and self dependency in the field of energy.

Yadav stated that the Omkareshwar solar plant set up on Narmada river waters is a historical achievement for Madhya Pradesh. The state is a power surplus state which once (during Congress government led by Digvijay government) was plunged in darkness, said CM.

This has been possible through the tireless efforts of state government, said Yadav, adding that in future also such innovations will be done to make the MP a golden state. Notably, Omkareshwar plant is the biggest floating solar plant of Asia.

