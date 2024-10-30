 MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home

MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home

Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated pre-Diwali with Safai Mitra and children on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home | FP Photo

MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated pre-Diwali with Safai Mitra and children on Wednesday. Yadav visited Vikas Nagar and met the sanitation workers and extended them Diwali greetings. Later, he visited Government Middle School in Gandhi Nagar, where he celebrated Diwali with the children.

During the celebration, Yadav encouraged the children to share sweets with one another, saying that sharing enhances the taste and promotes harmony. He also distributed gifts and green crackers to the children, who had come from nearby areas to join the festivities. The CM lit a sparkler with children. Green crackers were burst to mark the festivities.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings For 69th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)
article-image

CM Celebrating Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home; Will Also Visit Old City

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Spl Court Sentences Karnataka Congress MLA Satish K Sail And Ashapura Minechem MD To 7 Years In Belekeri Illegal Iron Ore Export Case
Mumbai: Spl Court Sentences Karnataka Congress MLA Satish K Sail And Ashapura Minechem MD To 7 Years In Belekeri Illegal Iron Ore Export Case
Mumbai Police Statistics Reveal 27% Increase In Cyber Crime Cases In 2024, With Online Cheating Up By 38%
Mumbai Police Statistics Reveal 27% Increase In Cyber Crime Cases In 2024, With Online Cheating Up By 38%
Thane-Belapur Highway Accident: Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Pedestrians In Rabale; 2 Killed, 3 Injured
Thane-Belapur Highway Accident: Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Pedestrians In Rabale; 2 Killed, 3 Injured
Diwali Pollution: Patients With Respiratory Issues Leave Mumbai As Cases Surge Amid Festivities
Diwali Pollution: Patients With Respiratory Issues Leave Mumbai As Cases Surge Amid Festivities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to celebrate Diwali with the elderly at Anand Dham on Thursday. Those who are above 60 years are living in Anand Dham old age home. Some of them are homeless, and a few have been discarded by their family members.

People are living for different reasons in the old age home run by Sewa Bharti, Madhya Bharat. Yadav will be will there at noon. Apart from that, Yadav will move around the city to greet businessmen and other residents of the city. According to sources, Yadav will go to the old city late in the evening to greet people on the occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With...

MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Mobile Phone Repairer Arrested For Rape; Newly-Wed Woman Ends Life; Man Loses...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Mobile Phone Repairer Arrested For Rape; Newly-Wed Woman Ends Life; Man Loses...

Bhopal Updates: Security Beefed Up, 2,400 Cops To Keep Watch; City Cyber Cell Issues Advisories,...

Bhopal Updates: Security Beefed Up, 2,400 Cops To Keep Watch; City Cyber Cell Issues Advisories,...

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Contractor Beating Up Civic Body Staff Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Contractor Beating Up Civic Body Staff Goes Viral

MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family...

MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family...