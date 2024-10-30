MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children; Will Celebrate Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home | FP Photo

MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Pre-Diwali Fest With Safai Mitra & Children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated pre-Diwali with Safai Mitra and children on Wednesday. Yadav visited Vikas Nagar and met the sanitation workers and extended them Diwali greetings. Later, he visited Government Middle School in Gandhi Nagar, where he celebrated Diwali with the children.

बच्चों की मुस्कान से रोशन दीपोत्सव...



दीपावली पर्व की पूर्व संध्या पर बच्चों के साथ दीप पर्व मनाना अद्भुत आनंददायक रहा।



भोपाल के गांधीनगर स्थित शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता कर विद्यालय के विद्यार्थियों को दीपावली का उपहार प्रदान किया।… pic.twitter.com/LmKcX36wxy — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 30, 2024

सफाई मित्रों के साथ दीपोत्सव...



दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर आज भोपाल में सफाई मित्रों के साथ दीपोत्सव पर्व मनाते हुए उन्हें बधाई एवं मंगलकामनाएँ दीं।



स्वच्छता ही समृद्धि का मार्ग प्रशस्त करता है, दीपावली का पर्व यही संदेश देता है। ऐसे में सफाई मित्रों का कर्तव्य निर्वहन वंदनीय… pic.twitter.com/ndwDUkmBBb — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 30, 2024

During the celebration, Yadav encouraged the children to share sweets with one another, saying that sharing enhances the taste and promotes harmony. He also distributed gifts and green crackers to the children, who had come from nearby areas to join the festivities. The CM lit a sparkler with children. Green crackers were burst to mark the festivities.

CM Celebrating Diwali With Elderly At Anand Dham Old Age Home; Will Also Visit Old City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to celebrate Diwali with the elderly at Anand Dham on Thursday. Those who are above 60 years are living in Anand Dham old age home. Some of them are homeless, and a few have been discarded by their family members.

People are living for different reasons in the old age home run by Sewa Bharti, Madhya Bharat. Yadav will be will there at noon. Apart from that, Yadav will move around the city to greet businessmen and other residents of the city. According to sources, Yadav will go to the old city late in the evening to greet people on the occasion.