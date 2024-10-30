CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings For 69th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a program by hoisting the national flag organised at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal to mark the 69th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

MP celebrates its foundation day on November 1 and the four-day state celebration to mark this occasion began today. CM Yadav also saw an exhibition of ultra-modern tanks and weapons put up by the India Army on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations held at Lal Parade Ground in the city.

"Four-day state celebration to mark the occasion of foundation day of Madhya Pradesh and five-day celebration of Diwali has been started. I extend my best wishes to the people of the state on the 69th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. I hope Madhya Pradesh keeps moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further stressed that they were working for the brighter future of the state along with keeping the history and culture intact.

"We are working for a brighter future of the state as well as keeping the history and culture of the state intact. We are working on tourism and religious tourism as well in the state. Additionally, we are working for large as well as small scale industries. State government is working on all the possibilities of development in the state," he added.

Earlier addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to all the citizens of the state for the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh November 1. It is a pleasurable coincidence that on one hand we are celebrating deepavali and on the other hand state celebration is going on. It is our good fortune and I extend my wishes to everyone on this occasion. We are celebrating 69 th foundation of Madhya Pradesh. These occasions have added flavours to our joy. I also extend congratulations to all the officers of the state for planning the programs for the next four days in the state." The chief minister also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is known across the globe as the food basket of the country.

"I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is known across the globe with its various specialities. It is a food basket of the country and the land is filled with all various kinds of foods grain and wealth. We have the glory of the soyabean state as well as the diamond state. We are an electricity state, tiger state and newly induced glory of Cheetah state. I and the citizens of the state feel proud by remembering these titles," CM said.

"If we talk about cleanliness then only one city comes to our mind in the country which increases the pride of Madhya Pradesh. Indore clinched the title of cleanest city seven consecutive times and Bhopal is the cleanest capital city in the country. Besides, Madhya Pradesh stood at the second position in the cleanest state in the country. These achievements make us feel proud and we have also received the Krishi Karman Award seven times," he further added.

