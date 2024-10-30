Indore: Conmen Dupes 70-Year-Old Of ₹40.70L Through Digital Arrest; Victim Lodges Complaint

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another person fell victim to cybercriminals, who posed as police and CBI officers and duped him of Rs 40.70 lakh by digitally arresting him, police said on Tuesday. The accused threatened him that his bank account in Mumbai was used for suspicious transactions of Rs 2.60 crore and he got a commission of 15 per cent of the entire amount.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, 70-year-old victim has lodged a complaint on Monday that he had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller had informed that he is a police officer from Bandra police station in Mumbai.

The caller threatened him that his bank account of a nationalised bank in Mumbai was used for the transaction of Rs 2.60 crore and he had received the commission for allowing transactions in his bank account The accused has also sent some forged documents to the victim. He threatened that the CBI would arrest him.

When the complainant informed him that he didn’t open any bank account in the said bank in Mumbai, the accused informed that the bank manager was arrested for the fraud and recovered some forged passbooks from him. He further informed the complainant that a passbook with his name was also recovered from the bank manager.

The complainant informed the crime branch that after hearing the same, he was scared. The accused assured him that a CBI officer with the name Akash Kulkarni can remove his name from the case if you request him that you are innocent.

Meanwhile, the accused also added the number of another person, who posed himself as Akash Kulkarni and an investigating CBI officer. Kulkarni sought the bank account information from the complainant and told him to transfer all his amount in the bank account of RBI’s bank account for the investigation of the case. After the verification, the entire amount would be returned to him within an hour.

The complainant informed the crime branch officials that he was scared of the conmen so he transferred the amount in the bank account and after dissolving the fixed deposit. He transferred Rs 40.70 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the conmen.

After not receiving his amount in the bank account, he knew that he was duped by cybercriminals. After that, he reported the matter to the NCRP portal. After receiving a complaint, the crime branch registered a case under various sections of BNS against unidentified men and started an investigation to identify and to arrest them.