Dhanteras 2024: Markets Bustle With Festive Shoppers; Indore Sees Over ₹1,000 Crore Of Sales

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens celebrated Dhanteras with great enthusiasm, filling markets with vibrant energy right from morning till night. People flocked to buy items believed to bring prosperity and joy, as Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious for purchases.

Markets experienced a surge in sales as people, hoping to bring prosperity into their homes, celebrated by buying various goods. Right from gold and silver, which are regarded as the most auspicious purchase to automobiles, people flocked to different showrooms, electronic stores, and cookware stores buzzed with eager buyers.

Stores selling everything from ready-made garments to dry fruit gift boxes were packed from morning until night. Sales across these sectors on Dhanteras totalled approximately 750 crore rupees and if we include real state, Indore reportedly saw business transactions worth over 1,000 crore rupees in a single day.

All the places in the city, were adorned with hanging lights, soft carpets and delicate displays of ornaments, to celebrate the tradition to purchase on Dhanteras.

Sarafa Bazar: No Impact Of Rising Prices - Despite record-breaking increases in the prices of gold and silver this year, festival-goers did not hold themselves back on Dhanteras. The Sarafa market saw a huge crowd from morning till light night with people demanding different variety of designs with great enthusiasm.

Showrooms were packed with people, demanding lightweight jewellery pieces due to the higher prices, which offer a heavy appearance. Jewellers crafted these pieces specifically to meet customers' preferences without adding extra cost. Silver coins featuring deities Lakshmi and Ganesh were also popular, with sizes ranging from five to twenty grams and gold coins in one to ten grams were in demand.

Bartan Bazar: TheBartan Bazar also saw a surge, with women purchasing various items, especially steel products, during the auspicious muhurat. Dinner sets, glassware, designer trays, fancy jugs, cups, spoons, buckets and worship plates were among the popular items. Non-stick, brass and copper utensils were also in high demand. From evening till late night, Bartan Bazar was filled with the people buying and exploring the beauty of the market.

Read Also Indore High Court Upholds Full-Service Benefits For Municipal Shiksha Karmi Teachers

Automobile Sector: Dhanteras brought a festive boom for automobile dealers in Indore, who celebrated Diwali with impressive car sales across the city. Vehicles were delivered to eager customers throughout the day, with deliveries to continue through Wednesday and Thursday.

One notable event involved a Tata dealership that delivered 550 cars. Due to limited space at the showroom, the dealer used a marriage garden near Choithram Hospital to accommodate the vehicles and complete transactions.

According to Vishal Pamnani, joint secretary of the Indore Automobile Dealers Association, “Dealers from all companies across Indore have delivered more than a thousand cars and around 12,000 bikes.” Pamnani added that the Tata dealership alone saw 550 deliveries, with Maruti Suzuki dealerships also reporting substantial numbers. Luxury car dealers saw Diwali enthusiasm as well.

Rahul Dubey from Audi India shared that the showroom delivered seven Audi vehicles, including two Q5 models priced at Rs70 lakh each. Transport Department officials confirmed that high-end models such as the Land Rover Discovery and Defender, valued around Rs2.5 crore, were among the deliveries.

Pamnani noted that customers from neighbouring districts also booked vehicles in Indore, adding to the volume of sales. “For those unable to pick up vehicles on Tuesday, delivery will continue on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

Electronics: Small and large electronic showrooms across prominent areas like MTH, Sapna-Sangeeta, Vijay Nagar, Rajwada and Palasia reported strong sales. Customers purchased items such as refrigerators, TVs, laptops, washing machines, mobile phones, music systems and kitchen appliances.

Real Estate: Dhanteras and Diwali are considered among the most auspicious times culturally, prompting many people to book their dream homes during this period. Traditionally, about 25–30% of property bookings in India happen around these festivals. Developers offered attractive schemes and discounts to entice home buyers, resulting in impressive real estate sales on Dhanteras this year.

Sector-wise Sales Overview:

- Automobiles: 425 crore rupees

- Gold and Silver Jewellery: 200 crore rupees

- Electronics and Appliances: 100 crore rupees

- Readymade Garments: 15 crore rupees

- Cookware: 8 crore rupees

- Dry Fruit Gift Boxes: 7 crore rupees

- Real Estate Sales: 332 crore rupees