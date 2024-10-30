 Dhanteras 2024: People Make Purchase Of Gold, Silver, Utensils & Utility Items With Gusto & Auto Dealers Happy With Response In Bhopal
400 land registries executed; 5% sales hike in cars segment, 8-10% in two-wheelers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanteras festivities brought a vibrant buzz to city markets on Tuesday. The markets in the state capital witnessed a business surge with sales reaching crores of rupees on the auspicious day which marked the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

In the real estate sector, 400 land registries worth Rs 6 crore were executed, while Sarafa Bazaar (bullion market) saw gold and silver sales worth crores. The city saw lively activity, with residents shopping for a range of items, from traditional utensils, to electronic goods, furniture, vehicles  and jewellery.

In the automobile sector, vehicle bookings saw a spike on Dhanteras but as it was Tuesday, people delayed the purchases for the next day. Despite higher gold and silver prices, the demand remained strong as people bought Shagun coins for Diwali pujan. Most of the purchases were wedding jewellery and the rest were those buying a token to mark the auspicious festival.

Sale of utensils, particularly that of copper and  brass,  witnessed brisk business as the two metals symbolize prosperity. The Dhanteras festival is spilled over till Wednesday afternoon, therefore more business is expected on the day too, said shopkeepers.  

Ashish Pandey Chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), MP chapter “The car segment witnessed a 5 per cent increase in sales compared to last year. While the two-wheelers segment registered around 8%-10% rise in sales. However, many people only booked the vehicles because of Tuesday and plan to buy them on Diwali. Bookings will continue for the next couple of days.”  

Madhur Agrawal, Sarafa trader said, "Bullion market witnessed a boom this year with crores of rupees in business. People purchased gold as well as silver on Dhanteras, an auspicious occasion for making such purchases.”  

Anand Pandey Official Dept of Registration and Stamps  “Four hundred land registries have been executed on Dhanteras. These registries are worth Rs 6 crore.”     

