MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon To Honour Sardar Patel In Bhopal; Announces Regional Industrial Conclave In Neemuch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the 'Run for Unity' marathon on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal.

The marathon route included Kamla Nehru School, Top and Town, Roshanpura Square, and Apex Bank before concluding at the Sports Stadium. Thousands of young people, athletes, coaches, schoolchildren, and teachers participated in the event.

लौह पुरुष, 'भारत रत्न' सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में आज भोपाल के टी.टी. नगर स्टेडियम में आयोजित 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता कर प्रदेश के ऊर्जावान युवाओं को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।



During the program, CM Yadav said, “On August 14, the British divided India, indicating a potential civil war through fragmented princely states. Patel, with his wisdom, unified these states in less than two years, shaping the country as we know it. Prime Minister Modi has initiated the ‘Run for Unity’ to honour Sardar Patel’s monumental legacy in society.”.

BJP State President VD Sharma said, “Sardar Patel united the nation like a thread unites the beads. Article 370 posed to be a barrier post-independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi junked the Article 370, uniting India as one."

Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang said, “This year, October 31 coincides with Diwali, so the event is being held on October 29. We are participating in this run to reaffirm Sardar Patel’s commitment to national unity. After independence, efforts were made to change the narrative of the country’s history. To give the entire credit for freedom solely to one family, a significant conspiracy was planned. However, since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has ensured every freedom fighter is rightfully recognised in history for their contributions to the country.”