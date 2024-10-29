YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered after a YouTube video falsely claimed that an IPS officer, in disguise, caught former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti accepting a bribe on Tuesday.

The Bhopal police’s crime branch acted based on a complaint from Bharti's personal secretary. Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Bahadur Singh confirmed that a case was filed against the unknown person who posted the video.

According to the FIR, the 40-second video displayed photos of Bharti and Karnataka IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil, accompanied by misleading commentary.

The narrator alleged that the IPS officer disguised herself as a maid, visited Bharti’s residence, and caught her accepting money from a contractor.

The complainant stated that the video aimed to damage the senior BJP leader’s reputation.

Police registered the case under sections 336 (4) and 356 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which address false electronic records causing harm and defamation.

Uma Bharti served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from December 2003 to August 2004.