WATCH: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4% DA Hike For MP Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali & State Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to all the employees of the state government on the occasion of Diwali and announced to increase their Dearness Allowance (DA) ahead of the festival on Monday.

CM Yadav said that it is the government's responsibility to take care of the employees of the state. Dearness allowance would be increased by 4 percent from January 1, 2024 and would be given at the rate from 46 to 50 per cent to the employees of the state government.

प्रिय मध्यप्रदेश वासियों,



"I extend my wishes to all the employees of the state on the occasion of Diwali. The state government has made a decision to increase the dearness allowance of all the employees. I congratulate everyone. The congratulation gets doubled as there are two occasions Diwali as well as foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. On November 1, 1956 Madhya Pradesh was formed and we are working to take the state and country forward," CM Yadav said.

"I extended my congratulations to all our employees; they work with dedication, hard work and positive approach and with this they have made their identity among the employees across the country. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the state government to take care of the employees. 46% dearness allowance has been approved and has been made effective since July 1, 2023. Arrears have been given in instalments. Now from January 1, 2024, dearness allowance will be given at the rate of 50 per cent to all the employees of the state government," the CM added.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the employees of Madhya Pradesh government on the occasion of Diwali. I am happy to inform you that we have decided to increase the DA by 4 percent, which will increase the current DA payable from 46 percent to 50 per cent. Dearness Allowance will be given to the government employees at the rate of 50 percent from January 1, 2024. Arrears will be paid in four equal instalments in this financial year. Earlier, the increased rate of dearness allowance was made effective from July 1, 2023, the arrears of which have also been paid in instalments."

"Your hard work and dedication has taken Madhya Pradesh towards a better future. Also, on November 1, we are preparing for Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, which is going to add flavours in the Diwali festival. This day reminds us of the establishment of our state and our glorious past. I am grateful for your contribution to the progress and development of the state," he further wrote.

