From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh

By: Yash Ahuja | October 26, 2024
Planning a trip to Madhya Pradesh? Here is a 5-day itinerary covering iconic religious destinations.
Day 1: Arrive at Gwalior and travel 75 km (1.5 hours) to visit the Pitambara Peeth, revered Shakti Peeth dedicated to Goddess Pitambara. Travel back to Gwalior and explore the city with sites like Gwalior Fort and Sas Bahu Temple.
Day 2: Travel 120 km (2.5 hours) to nearby Orchha and visit the Ram Raja Temple, only temple in the world where Lord Ram is worshiped as a King. Attend the morning aarti and explore the nearby Chaturbhuj Temple.
Day 2: Continue your day in Orchha, exploring the historic Orchha Fort and Raja Mahal. A perfect blend of spirituality and history in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.
Day 3: Take a overnight train from Jhansi (30 mins drive from Orchha) to Ujjain. Here, visit the world famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. Attend the Bhasma Aarti and visit nearby temples like Kal Bhairav Temple and Harsiddhi Temple.
Day 3: Spend your evening admiring the serene beauty of Ram Ghat situated at the banks of Shipra River. Take a boat ride across the river or attend the evening aarti at the ghat. Stay overnight in Ujjain and enjoy some local delicacies.
Day 4: Travel 140 km (3 hours) from Ujjain to Omkareshwar, another Jyotirlinga on the serene Narmada River. Visit the Omkareshwar Temple and the nearby Mamleshwar Temple.
Day 4: Travel an hour and reach Maheshwar. Spend your evening in Maheshwar, exploring the Ahilya Fort and Narmada Ghat. Overnight stay in Maheshwar.
Day 5: Go on a scenic route from Maheshwar to Sanchi. Covering a distance of 220 km, you will reach Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its ancient Buddhist art and architecture.
Day 5: After exploring the world famous Sanchi Stupa, travel for about 45 km (1.5 hours) and reach the capital city of Bhopal. Spend your evening exploring the bustling markets of Bhopal.
From the powerful Jyotirlingas to the peaceful Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh offers a spiritual journey through its ancient temples and sacred rivers. Plan your trip today!
Thanks For Reading!