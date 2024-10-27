 'Is Baar Bhai Behen Ko Chai Pilayega...,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Brews Tea On His Visit To Chitrakoot Dham In Satna (WATCH)
In a video shared by CM Yadav on X, he was seen interacting with the tea stall vendor and asked her, "Mai banau kya?" (Shall I make the tea).

Aanchal SoodUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his visit to Chitrakoot Dham in Satna stopped by a tea stall and brewed tea here for himslef and his 'sister' on Sunday. The video of the same is attractin huge attention on social media.

In the video shared by the official X handle of CM Yadav, he was seen interacting with the woman tea stall vendor and asked her, "Mai banau kya? (Shall I make the tea)."

The female tea stall vendor replied happily in agreement. Following this, he jumped off from the barricade and grated ginger for the tea. He then asked the name of her and she replied with 'Radha'.

Watch the video here:

CM Yadav teases wife Seema

The people there asked Seema Yadav, wife of CM Mohan Yadav whether he has prepared tea for her or not. When asked by his wife, Yadav then in a cheerful tone stated that, "Yeh humari behan hai, tum thodi ho! Bhai behan ko chai pilayega....(She is my sister, but you are not. Brother will offer tea to his sister)."

Yadav then added tea leaves to the pan and gave some money to the tea vendor Radha. He then poured the tea in cups and distribute it.

article-image

CM makes digital payment

Moreover, he also purchased local products and made the payment in digital mode. In his post on X, he also wrote that cashless payment has become the pillar of India. For this, he also given credit to PM Narendra Modi.

Notably, he visit Chitrakoot Dham in Satna and offered prayers for the welfare of the people.

