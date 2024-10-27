 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chitrakoot Dham In Satna; Prays For Welfare Of People (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chitrakoot Dham In Satna; Prays For Welfare Of People (WATCH)

He further said that on the 29th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate 3 new medical colleges, many hospitals, nursing colleges, paramedical colleges, etc.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chitrakoot Dham In Satna; Prays For Welfare Of People (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav paid a visit to Satna's Chitrakoot Dham with his family on Sunday and prayed for the welfare of all the people of the state.

In a post on X CM, Yadav shared pictures of the Lord Kamatnath temple at Chitrakoot and wrote, "This morning, along with my wife, I visited and worshipped at the Lord Kamatnath temple at Chitrakoot, the holy place of penance of Lord Shri Ram, and prayed for the welfare of all the people of the state." "With the grace of Lord Kamatnath ji, may there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life; this is my prayer," he added.

Speaking to media persons while at Chitrakoot Dham, Mohan Yadav said, "Since Diwali is now 2 days later, I have come to visit Chitrakoot Dham today with my family. Lord Ram spent the most time during the exile period in Chitrakoot Dham...The government has started construction work on 13 different pilgrimages. I am hoping that it will be completed very soon. We will celebrate Govardhan Puja together at different places, at the government level...My congratulations to the people of the state once again."

He further said that on the 29th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate 3 new medical colleges, many hospitals, nursing colleges, paramedical colleges, etc. for medical facilities.

On Friday, October 25, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honoured teachers in the state-level teacher's felicitation ceremony organised in the Golden Jubilee Hall of RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal.

They also transferred Rs 324 crores with a single click into the bank accounts of 54 lakh students of government primary and secondary schools in the state under the Free Uniforms Scheme. 

