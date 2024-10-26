Youth, Woman Found Dead On Railway bridge In Chhatarpur

Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a young man and woman were discovered on a railway bridge over the Dhasan River near Chapran village inthe Harpalpur police station area of Chhatarpur on Saturday, the police said.

The police have been suspecting that the duo may have committed suicide by jumping from the moving Chambal Express train. Following the discovery, the police launched an investigation.

Read Also Man Sets Neighbour’s House On Fire Over Old Dispute In Bhopal

The man has been identified as Sanjeev Ahirwar, a resident of Jhakri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mauranipur police station area, while the woman’s identity is still unknown. The authorities are actively working to determine her background.

The discovery was made at around 11 am on Saturday when a railway employee found the man's body wedged between the bridge’s pillars and the woman’s body floating in the river.

It is being believed that the woman drowned, while the man possibly died after hitting the iron pillar during the fall. Harpalpur police station TI Pushpak Sharma told the media that no suicide note or mobile phones were found at the scene, with only an Aadhaar card and PAN card helping identify the man. The investigation continues, with all possible angles being examined, he added. The bodies have been retrieved and sent for post-mortem, and further details will emerge as the inquiry progresses.