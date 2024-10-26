 Man Sets Neighbour’s House On Fire Over Old Dispute In Bhopal
Both sides exchange blows, FIR registered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of two families residing at a colony in Nishatpura landed in an altercation and scuffled over an old dispute on Friday late night. During this, the member of one family allegedly set the other party’s house and bike on fire, the police said.

According to Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey, complainant Ashish Sharma (41), an electrician, stays at Krishna Nagar in Karond. Another person Shivam Pandey stays opposite his house. Their sons shared an old dispute.

On Friday night, when Sharma’s son, Abhay was returning home, Pandey’s son Bholu allegedly stopped him, abused and threatened him. Abhay, after reaching home, narrated the incident to his family members. When Sharmas reached Pandey’s home to complain about his son’s attitude, Pandey supported his son’s actions and began assaulting the father-son duo with a rod.

The Sharmas retaliated in same measure. During this, Abhay and Ashish allegedly threw kerosene on their house and bike to set them on fire. The incident was reported to Nishatpura police on Friday late night. The police registered an FIR from both the ends. TI Dubey said that a probe into the incident was underway.

