 DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal
11K posts vacant, appointments on 2053 positions in pipeline

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) is grappling with a shortage of teaching hands with 11,000 posts of assistant professor lying vacant even as the process to fill up as many as 2053 is underway.

It is reportedly learnt that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has already written exams for 2053 posts of assistant professor have been held and now only interviews are pending. Henceforth, in the coming time, DHE is hopeful of getting 2053 teachers.

These appointments will ease pressure on DHE. One of the officers of DHE admitted to the shortage is impacting the quality of higher education in the state. Help of guest faculty is being taken to fill up the gap of regular appointments.  

Workshop concludes

The two-day workshop held to prepare the curriculum of legal education as per National Education Policy 2020 concluded at Barkatullah University on Thursday.  It was organised by BU in association with Vidhya Bharti. It saw participation of 56 subject experts, 258 delegates and 70 institutions. BU VC SK Jain said NEP’s aim is to do holistic development.  

