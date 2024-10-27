 Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

He says that they have used Stevia, a sugar substitute made from a plant found in South America, as a sweetener.

SmitaUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special Diwali sweet made of Pishori Pistas is selling for Rs 24,000 per kg in the city. Besides pistas, kesar and gold vark have been used to prepare the sweet. Pishori Pistas are imported from Pakistan and are named after the place in the neigh- bouring country where they are grown.

The sweet, perhaps the costliest one in the city, is available at sweet shops in New Market. "Pishori Pistas are greener and tastier than other pistas and are full of nutrients", says owner of a sweets shop Dharmendra Dang.

Read Also
MP: Truck Full Of 'Substandard' Mawa Seized In Bhopal, Samples Sent For Testing In Ratlam As Food...
article-image

He says that they have used Stevia, a sugar substitute made from a plant found in South America, as a sweetener. Ayurvedic texts say that gold and silver, taken in extremely small quantities, are also good for health, he adds.

Another unique initiative is printing paintings by Gond artistes Padma Shri recipient Durga Bai Vyam and Venkat Raman Singh Shyam from the state on the covers of the tin boxes in which sweets are packaged. "The aim behind the initiat- ive is to promote tribal art of the Madhya Pradesh.,

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-IAS officer, Now With BJP, To Be SEIAA Chairman; Rakesh Shrivastava's Name...

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-IAS officer, Now With BJP, To Be SEIAA Chairman; Rakesh Shrivastava's Name...

Congress Jumbo PCC Committee Formed In Bhopal: Patwari Unveils Compact 88-Member Team

Congress Jumbo PCC Committee Formed In Bhopal: Patwari Unveils Compact 88-Member Team

Diwan-E-Khas At Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2024 Diyas For 1 Hour In Bhopal

Diwan-E-Khas At Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2024 Diyas For 1 Hour In Bhopal

Youth, Woman Found Dead On Railway bridge In Chhatarpur

Youth, Woman Found Dead On Railway bridge In Chhatarpur