Bhopal Surprise Inspection: BMC Commissioner Removes Zone 13 Assistant Health Officer

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after taking charge, Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Wednesday removed Zone 13 Assistant Health Officer (AHO) Vijendra Gupta from his post.

The action came after Jain inspected several areas for cleanliness, including Zones 10, 12, 13, 18, and 19, in the morning. Finding Zone 13 in a poor state, she directed the General Administration Department to replace Gupta with to replace Gupta with Nitesh Mishra, night sweeping in-charge.

During her surprise inspection, Jain found that sanitation staff were missing from several areas of Zone 13. When questioned, the AHO was unable to provide satisfactory answers, prompting her immediate action.

The commissioner also expressed displeasure over the online attendance system, under which many field employees mark attendance through their mobile phones but fail to remain in the field. Supervisors, too, have reportedly reduced monitoring since the system’s implementation, resulting in a decline in cleanliness.

In Ward 52 of Zone 13, one of the city’s largest wards, heaps of garbage were found at several locations. Although officials cited a shortage of staff due to the ward’s size, the commissioner instructed all concerned officers to improve sanitation and intensify monitoring.

After the inspection, Jain sent photos of neglected spots and warned officials to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness and encroachment removal in their respective zones.

