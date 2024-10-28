 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 11 Officials During Review Of Samadhan Online Program
The public problems of 12 selected districts were discussed in the meeting. He said action will be taken against officials responsible for delay in action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suspended eleven government officials, including the General Manager of the Electricity Distribution Company, during a review of the Samadhan Online program on Monday.

The suspension of the General Manager was based on a complaint from Durga Prasad of Raisen district, who reported irregularities in his electricity bill. The complaint has since been resolved.

Second case

Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed anger over the failure to register an FIR and the delay in action in a case involving a missing girl in Khandwa district. The girl’s mother, Prem Bai, had lodged a complaint regarding police inaction in the case.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Sub-Inspector involved has been suspended, and a show-cause notice has been issued to the SDOP and TI. Further action will be taken at the Head Quarters level, and the ASP is investigating the matter. The missing girl has been recovered and handed over to her family.

The Chief Minister directed that a campaign be launched to address similar cases.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees; Spotted Making Diyas Ahead Of...
Third case

Meanwhile, based on a complaint from Ajay, a student in Ashok Nagar, regarding delays in the disbursal of a scholarship provided by the Scheduled Caste Welfare Board, the CM suspended the branch in-charge and clerk involved. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the District Coordinator.

The Chief Minister emphasized that establishing a sensitive administration is the government’s goal and that negligence will not be tolerated. He stated that pending cases should be resolved in a timely manner at the district level, fostering an environment where people can raise their complaints without fear.

The Chief Minister also praised the districts that performed well in resolving people’s issues, including Katni, Vidisha, Sehore, Singrauli, and Sagar.

This was the first time the Chief Minister reviewed public complaints in the Samadhan Online program.

