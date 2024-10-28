 Diwali 2024: MP Government Exempts Street Vendors From Market Tax & Tah Bazari Tax From Dhanteras Till Dev Utani Gyaras; Holiday On Friday
Diwali 2024: MP Government Exempts Street Vendors From Market Tax & Tah Bazari Tax From Dhanteras Till Dev Utani Gyaras; Holiday On Friday

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the decision has been taken considering the Diwali festival.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Diwali festival, the State government decided on Monday to exempt street vendors selling their indigenous products and other decorative items on footpaths from the market tax and “Tah Bazari” Tax. This decision will be effective from Tuesday till November 11 (Dev Utani Gyaras).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the decision has been taken considering the Diwali festival. All the departments concerned, responsible for making special arrangements in urban and rural areas, have been directed to exempt small traders from market tax and Tah Bazari Tax.

The decision covers small traders selling their produce from footpaths temporarily and the poor people coming from rural areas to cities to sell their indigenous products, including toys, mud products, decorative items, etc. He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that people do not face any difficulty in enjoying the festival of lights.

Government Declares Holiday on Friday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has declared public holiday on Govardhan Pooja festival falling on Friday. This holiday has been declared under section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act 1881.

Interestingly government also declared holiday on Bhai Dhoj which is on Sunday.

