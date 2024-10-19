Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions

MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directives for disbursing salary to government employees on October 28. Yadav said on Saturday that the salary would be disbursed on October 28 before Diwali instead of November 1. As the salary will be given before Diwali, festival will be more delightful, he said.

दीपावली पर्व को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए प्रदेश के सभी शासकीय सेवकों के 1 नवम्बर को देय अक्टूबर माह का वेतन 28 अक्टूबर की स्थिति में आहरण करने हेतु संबंधित सभी विभागों को आदेशित किया है।



समस्त शासकीय सेवकों को त्यौहार पूर्व वेतन भुगतान होने से निश्चित ही दीपोत्सव अधिक आनंददायक होगा,… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 19, 2024

The CM took to social media to make the announcement and wrote, "In view of the Diwali festival, all government departments have been instructed to disburse the salary for the month of October, which is due on November 1, by October 28."

He comtinued, "The pre-festival salary payment to all government employees will undoubtedly make the Diwali celebrations more enjoyable. I extend my advance wishes for a joyous Diwali festival!"