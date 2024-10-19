 Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directives for disbursing salary to government employees on October 28.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directives for disbursing salary to government employees on October 28. Yadav said on Saturday that the salary would be disbursed on October 28 before Diwali instead of November 1. As the salary will be given before Diwali, festival will be more delightful, he said.

The CM took to social media to make the announcement and wrote, "In view of the Diwali festival, all government departments have been instructed to disburse the salary for the month of October, which is due on November 1, by October 28."

He comtinued, "The pre-festival salary payment to all government employees will undoubtedly make the Diwali celebrations more enjoyable. I extend my advance wishes for a joyous Diwali festival!"

