 Indore: Reckless SUV Driver Injures Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli, One Critical
Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that the injured girls have been identified as Priyanshi (21), daughter of Pawan Prajapat, and Navya (13), daughter of Anand Prajapat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Reckless SUV Driver Injures Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli, One Critical | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding and recklessly driven SUV ran over two girls, aged 13 and 21, who were making rangoli, before crashing into a shop, leaving one of them severely injured. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm in Jai Bhawani Nagar under Aerodrome police station limits, casting a shadow over the family’s Diwali celebrations. CCTV cameras near the spot captured the entire incident, showing the girls sitting outside their house making rangoli for Diwali when the car sped towards them, struck them, and then crashed into a shop.

Locals rushed to rescue the girls and sent them to the hospital, where one is said to be in critical condition. Agitated by the incident, people vandalized the car and demanded strict action against the driver. They claimed that liquor bottles were found inside the car and that he had driven the car rashly earlier in the day on the same road. The driver fled the scene after the accident, and the police have seized the car and begun a manhunt for him.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that the injured girls have been identified as Priyanshi (21), daughter of Pawan Prajapat, and Navya (13), daughter of Anand Prajapat. Both are neighbors, and Priyanshi’s father owns the rangoli shop into which the car crashed. The accident happened while both girls were sitting outside their house, making rangoli.

Navya’s grandfather, Jagdish Prajapat, told Free Press that Navya is a Class VIII student, while Priyanshi is a nursing student. The family, who had been preparing for Diwali, is devastated by the incident. Navya sustained a hand fracture and head injuries. Navya’s uncle, Sonu, said that she has not regained consciousness and is in critical condition.

article-image

Close Save for 5- and 8-Year-Old Cousins

Navya's five- and eight-year-old cousins had a narrow escape, as they returned home just two minutes before the accident, said her grandfather, Jagdish Prajapat. The children had been standing with the girls, and by God’s grace, they went inside moments before the accident, averting a major tragedy.Navya's five- and eight-year-old cousins had a narrow escape, as they returned home just two minutes before the accident, said her grandfather, Jagdish Prajapat. The children had been standing with the girls, and by God’s grace, they went inside moments before the accident, averting a major tragedy.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that police registered a case for attempted to culpable homicide under section 110 of the BNS and began a search for the accused.

According to the girl’s family members, the errant driver was heading to Raj Nagar from Hukumchand Colony via Jai Bhawani Nagar at the time of the accident. He is a resident of Hukumchand Colony and was on his way to his uncle’s grocery shop in Raj Nagar.

