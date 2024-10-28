Shocker! 17-Year-Old Indore Girl Succumbs To Burns After 'Anaar' Bursts & Her Silk Dress Catches Fire

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl died after a firecracker burst untimely and her dress caught fire in Indore. The incident happened outside her house in Kanadiya locality when was burning firecrackers on Thursday night.

The girl was rushed to Mayur Hospital, from where she was referred to Choithram Hospital. After a three-day treatment she succumbed to the fatal burns on Sunday night.

According to information, the girl, identified as 17-year-old Zahida, was burning a flower pot firecracker when the same erupted. The girl was with her 11-year-old brother when the incident occurred. The girl was wearing a dress made out of silk, which is a highly flammable fabric. The dress caught on fire and stuck to her body. This led to the burning of her entire upper half of the body. She was having trouble breathing due to the same.

As soon as the family saw this, they rushed her to Mayur Hospital in the city. Here, she could not be treated as the burns were of a higher degree and required a specialist. They then took her to Choithram Hospital. Her treatment began, and the doctors tried their best. The treatment lasted three days. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening.