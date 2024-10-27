Indore To Get Additional Flights For Pune Chennai, Jaipur, Delhi & Kolkata

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The onset of chilly winter is going to be a cheerful for the air travellers of the region as under the Winter Schedule of scheduled commercial flights, the city is going to get additional flights for five promising destinations i.e. New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur. The flights will be rolled-out by IndiGo and Air India Express. On the other hand, there is set-back also.

The operation of Surat and Varanasi flights are withdrawn. In the meantime, the arrival-departure timing of certain flights including Indore-Sharjah international flights is also going to be change from February due to the re-carpeting of the runway. The winter schedule of the scheduled commercial flights is going to be effective from October 27, that will be remain effective till March 26, 2025.

Subsequently, the summer schedule will come into effect that will run till October 26, 2025. Though, the winter schedule will come into effect from October 27, but the date of commencing the operation of the new flights will be different. TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, said that under the winter schedule the leading airline of the private sector IndiGo will start its flights for Chennai, Pune and Jaipur while Air India Express will start its flights for New Delhi and Kolkata.

The companies have started booking for this as they have already been obtained permission of rolling out the flights for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, the travellers are disappointed due to the cancellation of operation of Surat and Varanasi flights in the Winter schedule. Though the reason of stopping the operation is stated as operational reason, but the sources have said that due to the dense fog at Varanasi airport in the winter time, the airline has decided to stop its operation. Ullas Nair,p roprietor of Vistaar Travels, said that the additional flights to destinations like New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur and Chennai and Kolkata, will give more options to the travellers to chose the flight of their choice.

Schedule of new flights

Indore- Jaipur- Indore

Flight 6E 7154 will depart from Jaipur at 11.20 am and will land at the city airport at 12.50 pm. Flight 6E 7109 will depart from the city at 4.10 pm and will reach Jaipur at 5.30 pm.

Indore-Pune- Indore

Flight 6E 6192 will depart from the city at 11.55 am and will reach Pune at 1 pm. Flight 6E 6191 will depart from Pune at 1.55 pm and reach back to the city at 3.05 pm.

Indore- Chennai-Indore

Flight 6E 991 will depart from Chennai at 9.15 am and reach the city airport at 11.25 am. Flight 6E 995 will depart from here at 3.40 pm and reach Chennai at 5.45 pm.

Indore- Delhi- Indore Flight IX 2511 will depart from here at 7.45 am and reach Delhi at 9.15 am. Flight IX 2513 will depart from Delhi at 1.55 pm and reach to the city at 3.20 pm.

Indore- Kolkata- Indore Flight IX 2643 will depart from Kolkata at 6.30 pm and will reach the city airport at 8.40 pm. Flight IX 2644 will depart from here at 9.10 pm and will land at Kolkata at 11.20 pm.