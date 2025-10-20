Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused named Pankaj Jain, Akshay Kumayun and Raja Hashmi involved in a case of extortion registered at Pandharinath police station on the complainant offences against eunuchs.

Following the directions of the commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, DCP (Zone-4) Anand Kaladagi has a bounty on his head under police regulations. According to officials, the accused Pankaj and Akshay were also wanted in a case of sexually abusing a eunuch section 18 of the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, as well as in the case of sections 119(1), 3(5), 308(4), 351(2) of the BNS.

In this FIR, Pankaj, Akshay, Sapna Haji and Raja Hashmi were booked for extortion. Sapna was arrested a day after the FIR.

Despite extensive efforts, police have not been able to trace or arrest the remaining accused. Considering the seriousness of the cases, the bounty has been announced to encourage citizens to assist in their capture.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of these accused will receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000 per person. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and the final decision regarding the reward will rest with DCP Zone-4.