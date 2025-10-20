 Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused

Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused

Police have announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused named Pankaj Jain, Akshay Kumayun and Raja Hashmi involved in a case of extortion registered at Pandharinath police station on the complainant offences against eunuchs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused named Pankaj Jain, Akshay Kumayun and Raja Hashmi involved in a case of extortion registered at Pandharinath police station on the complainant offences against eunuchs.  

Following the directions of the commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, DCP (Zone-4) Anand Kaladagi has a bounty on his head under police regulations. According to officials, the accused Pankaj and Akshay were also wanted in a case of sexually abusing a eunuch section 18 of the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, as well as in the case of sections 119(1), 3(5), 308(4), 351(2) of the BNS.

Read Also
Privacy And Identity Fears Block Social Robots In Indian Retail, Says IIM-Indore Study
article-image

In this FIR, Pankaj, Akshay, Sapna Haji and Raja Hashmi were booked for extortion. Sapna was arrested a day after the FIR.

Despite extensive efforts, police have not been able to trace or arrest the remaining accused. Considering the seriousness of the cases, the bounty has been announced to encourage citizens to assist in their capture.

FPJ Shorts
'I’ll See You At The Ring': Did CM Punk Challenge 49ers Wide Receiver George Kittle For A Match?
'I’ll See You At The Ring': Did CM Punk Challenge 49ers Wide Receiver George Kittle For A Match?
JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
TISS Student Groups Condemn Police Action, Call It ‘Criminalisation Of Expression’ Over Arrest In Peaceful Gathering For GN Saibaba
TISS Student Groups Condemn Police Action, Call It ‘Criminalisation Of Expression’ Over Arrest In Peaceful Gathering For GN Saibaba
MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns
MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of these accused will receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000 per person. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and the final decision regarding the reward will rest with DCP Zone-4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...

Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused

Indore News: Bounty Of ₹10K Each On Three On-The-Run Accused

Indore News: Jinx On DAVV Medical College Project Continues; Jhabua Proposal Too In Limbo

Indore News: Jinx On DAVV Medical College Project Continues; Jhabua Proposal Too In Limbo