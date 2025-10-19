Indore News: Jinx On DAVV Medical College Project Continues; Jhabua Proposal Too In Limbo | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending plan of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to establish a medical college has once again run into trouble. After failing to take off in Indore for over two decades, the proposal to start the college in Jhabua has also hit a dead end—prompting many to call the project jinxed.

The latest setback comes after Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) refused to hand over its engineering college building in Jhabua to DAVV for the proposed medical college. Meanwhile, the land originally allotted for the college at Bada Bangarda in Indore has also slipped out of the university’s hands.

The state government has clarified that the Bangarda land was allotted exclusively for a medical college and cannot be repurposed for any other academic programmes. Earlier, DAVV had planned to begin AYUSH courses on the site, hoping to expand gradually into full-fledged medical education. The government, however, rejected the proposal.

DAVV was allotted 50 acres for the college in 2001, but the university never took possession. Despite two foundation ceremonies—one in 2001 and another in 2009—no construction ever began. Over the years, 25 acres were reallocated to another institution, leaving the university with only 12 acres, far short of what’s required for a medical college.

Architecture courses also in question

Despite these setbacks, DAVV recently announced plans to start BArch and BDesign programmes on the same Bangarda campus, even securing approval from its executive council. However, officials concede that since the land is still designated for a medical college, approval for any other academic use will require fresh consent from the state government. The university now plans to seek such permission.

Jhabua plan stalled by building and budget issues

With hopes pinned on Jhabua, DAVV had identified RGPV’s engineering college building as a temporary site for the new medical college. RGPV initially gave in-principle approval and with the district hospital nearby, officials were optimistic about securing Medical Council of India (MCI) clearance. DAVV intended to use the RGPV building temporarily while constructing a new campus later.

However, RGPV has now withdrawn its consent, leaving DAVV without premises to begin operations. Although the university has been allotted land in Jhabua, it currently lacks funds to construct new buildings. Preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) has been delayed until funding sources are identified.

Prof Rakesh Singhai, vice chancellor, DAVV said,“At Bada Bangarda, only 12 acres of land remain, which is insufficient for a medical college. We will request the government to allow us to start other courses there. In Jhabua, RGPV has not yet made its position clear. Constructing new buildings will require crores of rupees and we are exploring funding options. Given the current situation, it is unlikely that the medical college can begin operations in the next academic session.”