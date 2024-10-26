 MP Shocker! 1st Year Student Raped By Her Senior At College Parking In Gwalior
The victim has filed a complaint against the accused in Maharajpura police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student was allegedly raped by her senior at the college parking in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused is currently on a run.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said that the friend of the victim's senior lured her to the university parking, where the accused student raped her.

According to information, the victim is a first-year student at a prestigious private university in Gwalior. She said that accused Jaisingh Kushwaha studies at her college. His friend lured him to the college parking and left. The accused caught hold of her and allegedly raped her for three hours. The student somehow escaped his clutches and reached her home. Initially, she did not disclose it to her family members. Later, the horrified experience and thoughts started haunting her, following which she narrated her ordeal to her family. They approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

The police also conducted her medical examination. The accused is currently absconding, and police have started the search to nab him.

The incident has raised safety concerns at the university as to how such an incident can happen at the campus despite the multiple CCTV cameras installed across.

