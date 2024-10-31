MP: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP Leaders Offer Prayers At Party Office In Bhopal On Diwali | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State BJP chief VD Sharma, and other leaders performed Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the party office in the state capital, Bhopal, on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, praying for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state.

"Today, we performed Lakshmi-Ganesh puja on the occasion of Diwali at the party office in Bhopal. This puja was held to seek strength for the party to work towards public welfare. I extend my greetings to everyone on this Diwali," CM Yadav told reporters.

State BJP chief VD Sharma also remarked on the occasion, stating that they performed the puja and prayed to Goddess Lakshmi to bless Madhya Pradesh and its people.

"Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party family, under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, conducted Lakshmi puja at the party office. We prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for blessings upon Madhya Pradesh, so that everyone may lead a happy and prosperous life," Sharma told reporters.

He further highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh continues to progress steadily on the path of development. The BJP chief also extended Diwali greetings to everyone.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "On the occasion of Deepawali, prayers were offered for happiness, prosperity, and peace in the state by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at the State BJP office, Bhopal."

Earlier, CM Yadav posted on X, "I extend my greetings to the people of the state on Diwali, the festival of prosperity, joy, happiness, and light." "I pray that every household in the state is blessed with wealth and sustenance. May Maa Lakshmiji and Shri Ganeshji's grace bring continuous happiness and prosperity," he added.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. Known as the Festival of Lights, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The celebrations typically include prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a spectacular display that enhances the festive spirit.