Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire central state is immersed in the joy and enthusiasm of Diwali. While people are celebrating the festival of light with their respective families, Madhya Pradesh politicians have also found different ways of celebrating their’s.

CM Mohan Yadav

त्यौहार के रंग में वृद्धजनों का आशीर्वाद मिल जाए तो आनंद दोगुना हो जाता है...



आज आनंद धाम, भोपाल में आयोजित 'दीपावली मिलन' कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित होकर वृद्धजनों का आशीर्वाद लिया, मिष्ठान खिलाकर सभी के साथ दीपावली मनाकर मन प्रसन्न हो गया।



इस अवसर पर भाजपा के साथीगण उपस्थित रहे।… pic.twitter.com/3VwUrfnKge — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 31, 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Seva Bharti Anand Dham in Bhopal’s Shivaji Nagar to celebrate his Diwali with elderly residents. Later, he plans to join his family in Ujjain for more festivities.

दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर बच्चों संग प्रकाश, उल्लास और उत्सव का आनंद... pic.twitter.com/YqroebjHVd — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 31, 2024

After conducting a prayer at the BJP state office, CM Yadav shared Diwali wishes with the public.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remained in Bhopal for his Diwali. As the BJP state in-charge for Jharkhand, he participated in a few virtual meetings from the city. In the evening, he will join his family for a Diwali prayer at his official residence, known as “Mama ka Ghar,” in the 74 Bungalows area.

BJP State President VD Sharma

BJP State President VD Sharma will also stay in Bhopal, offering prayers at the BJP state office and extending Diwali wishes to party workers and staff. Later, he will celebrate with his family at his residence.

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

दीपावली के समय में खरीदारी करना एक अलग आनंद है!



अच्छा स्वास्थ्य, समृद्धि और खुशियों की चमक आप सभी के जीवन और घर को रोशन करे, यही कामना करता हूँ।



📍नई दिल्ली#Vocal4Local pic.twitter.com/q8uyHNZSum — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 30, 2024

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is celebrating Diwali in Delhi. On the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, he bought candles and sweets from a local shop, showing special appreciation for the candles crafted by differently-abled artisans.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari

विजयपुर की जनता के बीच पिछले दो दिनों से घर-घर जाकर दिवाली का पर्व मनाने का अद्भुत आनंद और सम्मान प्राप्त हुआ। विजयपुर की जनता ने संकल्प लिया है—अंधकार के विरुद्ध खड़े होकर लोकतंत्र की लौ को प्रज्वलित रखना और कांग्रेस के साथ इस ज्योति को निरंतर जलाए रखना।



इस दिवाली, विजयपुर का… pic.twitter.com/RlYz8mypEo — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari will celebrate Diwali in the Bijapur Assembly constituency. His day started with a visit to Sesai Pura, followed by a roadshow at Karahal and participation in the Diwali event in tribal and Jatav communities there.

Former CM Digvijay Singh

On the occasion of Diwali, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will be in Bhopal, where he plans to celebrate with his family.

Former CM Kamal Nath

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be in Delhi to observe the festival.

The festival season has filled the air with joy, as leaders join people across different regions to celebrate and strengthen community bonds.