 Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS
The festival season has filled the air with joy, as leaders join people across different regions to celebrate and strengthen community bonds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire central state is immersed in the joy and enthusiasm of Diwali. While people are celebrating the festival of light with their respective families, Madhya Pradesh politicians have also found different ways of celebrating their’s.

CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Seva Bharti Anand Dham in Bhopal’s Shivaji Nagar to celebrate his Diwali with elderly residents. Later, he plans to join his family in Ujjain for more festivities.

After conducting a prayer at the BJP state office, CM Yadav shared Diwali wishes with the public.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan 

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remained in Bhopal for his Diwali. As the BJP state in-charge for Jharkhand, he participated in a few virtual meetings from the city. In the evening, he will join his family for a Diwali prayer at his official residence, known as “Mama ka Ghar,” in the 74 Bungalows area.

BJP State President VD Sharma

BJP State President VD Sharma will also stay in Bhopal, offering prayers at the BJP state office and extending Diwali wishes to party workers and staff. Later, he will celebrate with his family at his residence.

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is celebrating Diwali in Delhi. On the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, he bought candles and sweets from a local shop, showing special appreciation for the candles crafted by differently-abled artisans.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari will celebrate Diwali in the Bijapur Assembly constituency. His day started with a visit to Sesai Pura, followed by a roadshow at Karahal and participation in the Diwali event in tribal and Jatav communities there. 

Former CM Digvijay Singh

On the occasion of Diwali, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will be in Bhopal, where he plans to celebrate with his family.

Former CM Kamal Nath

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be in Delhi to observe the festival.

