Bhopal: 51% Students Clear BA First-Year Exam In Barkatullah University; Demand For Re-Evaluation Raised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University (BU) released the results for BA first-year classes on October 30 after a delay of four months. The pass rate for BA students stood at 51%. The students are now demanding re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The BSc students achieved a pass rate of 65% and BCom students registered a pass rate of 68%. For four years, BU has been conducting exams under the New Education Policy (NEP).

The BA results showed the lowest pass rate with a high number of students receiving supplementary. Approximately 49% of students failed the foundation course, resulting in supplementary exams and affecting the overall results. About 40,000 students took the exam, with 22,000 passing. The problem mainly arose in foundation courses.

This year, students took exams on OMR sheets with multiple-choice questions. However, many students marked multiple answers for a single question or made corrections on their answer sheets, leading to errors in scoring. The university plans to provide guidance on how to properly use OMR sheets in colleges to prevent future issues.

The NEP was implemented for undergraduate courses in 2021, starting with the first-year students. BU previously released the results for BBA, BSc, BCom, and BSc Home Science, in which over 300 students received zero mark in foundation course. All students who received supplementary will have an opportunity to retake them in December.

NEP guidelines, students must obtain minimum 50% credit score, meaning 20 out of 40 marks in each subject. Failing to meet this minimum leads to zero score in that subject.