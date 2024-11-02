‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ Becomes Donkey Of The Highest Order, Sold For ₹1.25 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ was sold for Rs 1.25 lakh. Surprised you may have been, but it has nothing to do with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi whose name strikes fear into the heart of many people across the world.

The sale has something to do with a mule that was sold at the historical donkey fair held on the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot the next day of Diwali every year. The mule ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ was brought from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Many donkeys and mule, brought to the fair for sale, are named after film actors, like Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan. But the mule named ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ fetched the highest price. ‘Sharukh Khan’ was sold for Rs 80,000.

The fair has been going on since the days of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Traders from different parts of UP and MP visit the fair to sell and buy donkeys. Thousands of donkeys and mules are sold every year.

The Nagar Parishad of Chitrakoot makes all the arrangements for the fair. Legend has it that Aurangzeb bought mules and donkeys for his army from this market. This is the reason why the fair is historically important. A donkey sells for Rs 1 lakh in the market. Nevertheless, due to lack of facilities, the fair is almost on the verge of closure.

The river bank, where the fair is held, remains dirty. The traders neither get drinking water nor shade at the fair site besides security.According to traders, the contractor, managing the site, takes Rs 30 a peg for tying animal and entry fee of Rs 600. They call it extortion.