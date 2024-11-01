 Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed
Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed

He was attacked with some sharp edged weapon while sleeping at home, parents were unaware about incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious history-sheeter Chetan was found murdered with multiple stab wounds at his place in the Kanadiya area in the wee hours of Thursday. The police suspect the act was committed by a sharp edged weapon while the accused was sleeping.

Surprisingly, his parents were at home at the time of the incident. Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh told Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Chetan Navrang (28), a resident of Pahadi Tekri in Bicholi Mardana.

Deceased killed by history sheeter

The police was informed around 4.30 am by his parents, who found a blood stained body on the bed. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, who was a history-sheeter, was killed by someone over an old rivalry.

The police are investigating the case to make sure the number of the killers who sneaked into the house. The police are also investigating the role of his close people. Chetan got married recently to a woman after his first wife left him. But on the fateful day, his second wife was present with her in-laws. The police have recorded statements both of his parents and wife.

