Indore History Sheeter Uses Fake Aadhaar Card To Rent Room With Girlfriend, Arrested

Representative Image | Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly renting a room using a fake Aadhaar card in Indore. He was found living there with his girlfriend. Sensing something fishy, the neighbours reported the case to the local political leader, who subsequently filed a police complaint. The incident took place in the Banganga area of Indore.

Police have now taken the accused into custody. It was further revealed that the man had a criminal history and had previously been involved in illegal activities. He allegedly confessed to creating the Aadhaar card at a local shop to hide his identity. A case, under relevant sections of BNS, has been lodged and further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the man, identified as Mobin Khan, also known as “Honey,” rented a room using forged documents. He and his girlfriend, identified as Meenal, have been charged under various sections, including 318, 319, 336, 339, 340, and 61(2) of the BNS Act. Mobin presented a fake Aadhaar card with the name “Honey Raikwar, son of Kamal Raikwar,” listing his residence as Raj Palace, Dwarkapuri. During questioning, Mobin admitted to creating the fake ID to conceal his true identity.

It was further revealed that Mobin had a criminal history and had previously been involved in illegal activities. He allegedly confessed to creating the Aadhaar card at a local shop to hide his identity. Upon inspection, the police found brown sugar packets and identification tokens in Mobin’s room. A genuine Aadhaar card, which confirmed his real identity, was recovered from his mobile. Mobin is now in police custody as further investigations continue.