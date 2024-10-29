 MP Updates: Youth Rapes College Mate On Pretext Of Marriage; 5 Women Congress Leaders Visit Gang Rape Spot, Purify Area
He established physical relations with the girl and whenever she objected to it, he would remind him of the promise to marry her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Representative Image

Youth Rapes College Mate On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On a complaint of a girl, Piplani police have filed a case against her college friend who on the promise to marry her establish physical relations but later refused to tie knot The police said the youth, Suman Pushkar, a resident of Jabalpur, had come to Bhopal for studies.

He came in contact with the girl and their friendship soon turned into a relationship. The boy promised to marry the girl after completing his studies and getting a job. He established physical relations with the girl and whenever she objected to it, he would remind him of the promise to marry her.

After completing his course, Pushkar returned to Jabalpur and started working there. Whenever the girl asked him to marry, the youth would come up with one or the other excuse. He even said that he has to convince his parents for their marriage. Recently, the girl came to know that Pushkar was cheating on her.

She then approached the Jabalpur police and filed a complaint. The Jabalpur police forwarded the complaint to Piplani police for further action.  

5 Women Congress Leaders Visit Gang Rape Spot, Purify Area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five Women Congress leaders visited the spot in Rewa on Tuesday where a newlywed woman was gang-raped by five persons on October 21 and purified the spot, party leaders said. Congress party has been attacking state government on poor law and order situation eversince the crime was committed.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari has formed a five-member committee for the purpose. Its members are Kavita Pandey, Rama Dubey, Neelam Singh Parihar, Tara Tripathi and Seema Singh. They have been told to meet the victim and submit report to Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. On Tuesday, five other members reached the spot where the incident took place and purified the area by sprinkling water of Ganges (Ganga Jal).

