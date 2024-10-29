Campaign for Industrial Investment Underway in Neemuch: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Development Initiatives

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government is running a campaign in the state for industrial investment. Neemuch is the largest market of medicinal crops in Asia. The medicinal crops here are being linked to Patanjali Yogpeeth of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

Yadav was addressing the dedication ceremony of Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College in Neemuch on Tuesday.

Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving the gift of three new medical colleges including Neemuch on Dhanvantari Jayanti Dhanteras. In Sanatan culture, a doctor is seen as God. Medical students play an important role in the service of humanity. He said that Neemuch has been blessed by Mahamaya Maa Bhadwamata. Here diseases are cured by the water of Bhadwamata.

He said that former Chief Minister Late Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha has set an example of administrative efficiency. The work done by him with administrative efficiency is ideal. There has been a passion to make the impossible possible in Neemuch. Yadav also announced to make Jhalawar-Rampura-Neemuch road four-lane. He said that in the next 4 to 6 months, Cheetahs from Asia will be brought and released in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. This will open new doors of tourism in Gandhi Sagar.

Interacts with students at Neemuch Medical College

Yadav interacted with newly admitted medical students and medical college staff at Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College in Neemuch on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government are constantly working to promote medical education and improve medical services in the country and the state.

He said that earlier there were 17 medical colleges in the state, today the state has received the gift of 3 new medical colleges from Prime Minister Shri Modi. He said that pursuing medical education provides an opportunity to serve humanity. Doctors are seen as God in Sanatan culture.

Yadav said that doctors serve the suffering humanity and cure the poor and the sick of their diseases. That is why doctors are considered to be the most respected in Sanatan culture. Doctors are seen as God. The Chief Minister congratulated all the medical students and said that they should come out of here as good doctors and bring laurels to the country, state and the world.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Minister of Women, Child Development and District in charge Nirmala Bhuria, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Jawad Omprakash Sakhlecha, MLA Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar, Manasa MLA Aniruddh Maru, District Panchayat President Sajjan Singh Chauhan, Pawan Patidar, Municipal President Swati Chopra and presidents of janpads and urban bodies, public representatives and citizens were present.