 WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp

WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp

The training camp will see participation from 554 workers representing 31 affiliated organizations of the RSS.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Gwalior with Z+ security on Tuesday. He will participate in a training camp for RSS workers at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Kedardham, from October 31 to November 3.

As many as 554 workers representing 31 affiliated organisations of the RSS will attend the camp. Bhagwat will be joined by key figures, including General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other senior officials.

A video of him entering the city with Z plus security has surfaced on social media.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Makes Diya To Support Potters' Traditional Art For Diwali (WATCH)
article-image

Watch the video here:-

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Read Also
Diwali 2024: MP Government Exempts Street Vendors From Market Tax & Tah Bazari Tax From Dhanteras...
article-image

According to information, during his stay in Gwalior, Bhagwat will celebrate Diwali and perform Lakshmi pujan here. The four-day camp is designed for RSS workers actively engaged in various social sectors. It will focus on reviewing RSS activities and discussing future programs across different community sectors, including labor, agriculture, education, and social, religious, and economic issues.

This all-India training camp occurs every three to four years. Participants will engage in self-study, discuss essential community tasks, and share personal development experiences. Attendees will exchange their experiences and insights to benefit younger members joining the RSS.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1600 Kgs Of Adulterated Mawa Seized From Gwalior-Bhopal Bus During Routine Check At ISBT;...
article-image

CM Mohan Yadav to visit on the last day

During Bhagwat's Mathura programme, he was joined by UP's CM Yogi Adityanath. There is speculation that on the last day of the training programme, that is November 3rd, MP CM Mohan Yadav will also attend the programme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp

WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp

YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered

YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered

Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway

Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway

Pulled Up For Low Prey Base, Kuno National Park Works To Bolster Cheetal Number

Pulled Up For Low Prey Base, Kuno National Park Works To Bolster Cheetal Number

Dhanteras Today: Inadequate Parking Strains Festive Shopper Rush In Bhopal, Causing Traffic Snarls...

Dhanteras Today: Inadequate Parking Strains Festive Shopper Rush In Bhopal, Causing Traffic Snarls...