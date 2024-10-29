WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior With Z+ Security For 4-Day Training Camp

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Gwalior with Z+ security on Tuesday. He will participate in a training camp for RSS workers at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Kedardham, from October 31 to November 3.

As many as 554 workers representing 31 affiliated organisations of the RSS will attend the camp. Bhagwat will be joined by key figures, including General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other senior officials.

A video of him entering the city with Z plus security has surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | MP: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior To Chair A Training Camp Organised For RSS Workers; Will Celebrate Diwali In Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #gwalior #mohanbhagwat @DrMohanBhagwat pic.twitter.com/tUPk4k48I3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 29, 2024

According to information, during his stay in Gwalior, Bhagwat will celebrate Diwali and perform Lakshmi pujan here. The four-day camp is designed for RSS workers actively engaged in various social sectors. It will focus on reviewing RSS activities and discussing future programs across different community sectors, including labor, agriculture, education, and social, religious, and economic issues.

This all-India training camp occurs every three to four years. Participants will engage in self-study, discuss essential community tasks, and share personal development experiences. Attendees will exchange their experiences and insights to benefit younger members joining the RSS.

CM Mohan Yadav to visit on the last day

During Bhagwat's Mathura programme, he was joined by UP's CM Yogi Adityanath. There is speculation that on the last day of the training programme, that is November 3rd, MP CM Mohan Yadav will also attend the programme.