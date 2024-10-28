Bhopal: 1600 Kgs Of Adulterated Mawa Seized From Gwalior-Bhopal Bus During Routine Check At ISBT; Over 2000 kg Seized Across MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As much as 1600 Kgs of 'adulterated' mawa was seized from a bus in Bhopal on Monday.

During a routine bus checking at the ISBT Bhopal, Food Safety inspectors found substandard quality of Mawa in a Gwalior to Bhopal bus.

The officials have sent the samples to a testing lab in Bhopal for further inspection. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

According to information, on Monday morning, a team from the food safety department was doing a routine checking and inspection of the busses. The inspection was being done because during the Diwali season, a lot of adulterated ingredients are smuggled into the city. During the inspection, they came across a bus with registration number MP-07 P 2123. When the trunk of the bus was opened and investigated, approx 40 baskets full of mawa was discovered. The mawa in the baskets totalled to a staggering 1600 Kgs.

The food safety officers became suspicious of the product and seized the mawa. They have taken samples of the same. The samples have been sent for testing to a government lab in Bhopal. Food Safety department has registered a case and the hunt for the owner of the consignment is underway.

Over 2000 kg of adulterated Mawa Seized so far

In a continuing crackdown, a truck loaded with mawa from Morena was seized in Bhopal on October 24th. Authorities suspect the mawa to be of substandard quality.

On the same day, 225 kilograms of mawa were confiscated from a well-known sweets shop in Indore; initial reports indicate it was produced using refined oil and powdered milk. The Food Safety Department has sent samples for testing, and investigations are ongoing.