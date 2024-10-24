 MP: Truck Full Of 'Substandard' Mawa Seized In Bhopal, Samples Sent For Testing In Ratlam As Food Dept Cracks Down On Eateries & Sweet Shops Ahead Of Diwali
MP: Truck Full Of 'Substandard' Mawa Seized In Bhopal, Samples Sent For Testing In Ratlam As Food Dept Cracks Down On Eateries & Sweet Shops Ahead Of Diwali

Over the past three months, the Food Safety and Drug Department collected around 250 food samples as part of its anti-adulteration drive.

Thursday, October 24, 2024
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department has turned on its active mode in the ongoing festival season. The food officers are conducting surprise inspections at various eateries and sweet shops across the district to keep an eye on adulteration.

The department is collecting samples of food items to ensure safety standards are met.

Over the past three months, the Food Safety and Drug Department collected around 250 food samples as part of its anti-adulteration drive. Recently, reports for 109 of these samples were received, out of which 13 were found to be substandard. Items like gram dal (besan used in several traditional dishes), sev, mawa barfi, paneer, and kabuli chana were flagged as non-compliant.

1K Kg ‘Adulterated’ Mawa Supplied From Gwalior Seized In Indore
Samples sent for testing Ratlam

Similarly, on Thursday morning, a team led by Food Safety Officer Kamlesh Jamra visited a mawa (khoya) production unit in MP's Ratlam. The team collected samples of vanaspati ghee, mawa, and milk powder from the site. The owner of the unit was instructed to maintain cleanliness in the area. The samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Based on the test results, further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Truck full of 'adulterated' Mava seized in Bhopal

In another case, a truck filled with mava from MP's Morena was confiscated in the state capital. The mava is said to be adulterated and samples have been sent for testing. The truck has been confiscated and investigation into the matter is underway.

