 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Makes Diya To Support Potters' Traditional Art For Diwali (WATCH)
The Chief Minister also shared that he is a descendant of Gopal (Lord Krishna) and that Govardhan Puja will be celebrated grandly across the state this year.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav crafted a diya on a potter's wheel in Bhopal on Monday to promote and encourage the traditional art of pottery ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival.

"There is immense joy in the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali, which keeps us deeply engaged. Alongside Laxmi Pujan, several related activities and rituals take place, providing various employment opportunities for people and supporting their livelihoods. Our aim is to continuously promote these activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yadav told reporters after making the diya.

The Chief Minister also shared that he is a descendant of Gopal (Lord Krishna) and that Govardhan Puja will be celebrated grandly across the state this year.

"We are descendants of Gopal, and this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated in a unique and joyful manner throughout the state. Additionally, we are working towards the protection of cows, encouraging cow rearing, and boosting the production of cow's milk in the state," he added.

He further extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh for Diwali and highlighted that the state government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees by 4 percent, from 46 to 50 percent.

"I extend my warm wishes to everyone for the Diwali festival. Today, we have also raised the DA for state government employees by 4 percent, from 46 to 50 percent, effective from January 1, 2024. We are committed to advancing with the support of all sections of society," CM Yadav concluded.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

