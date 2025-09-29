MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Suspension Of Mauganj Tehsildar For Misbehaviour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Mauganj in-charge tehsildar Veerendra Kumar Patel was suspended on Sunday. CM made it clear that misbehaviour by public servants against common men will not be tolerated at any cost.

A video recently went viral showing Patel misbehaving and abusing a villager in broad daylight. Collector Mauganj recommended disciplinary action and Commissioner Rewa BS Jamod suspended Patel with immediate effect.

CM stressed that treating citizens with sensitivity, empathy and a helpful spirit remains foremost duty of public servants.

Buy Indian goods, CM tells villagers

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has asked people to buy Indian goods to promote Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The effort to buy indigenous goods will help skilled artisans and potters to celebrate Diwali with delight, he said while addressing the villagers at historical Chaman Mahal in Jagdishpur village situated in Berasia are on Sunday. He also heard PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme with women SHGs.

While raising the slogan, Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi, the chief minister administered oath to villagers that they will use maximum number of indigenous goods.

The villagers were also told to work for environment conservation and use environment-friendly products. He praised Jagdishpur fort while mentioning the glorious history of Gondwana rule. Later, he inspected Swadeshi stalls and purchased items while making cash payment.