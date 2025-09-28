 World Heart Day: ‘25% People Under 50s Suffer From Cardiovascular Illness,' Says Experts
Unhealthy food and lifestyles fuels rising heart disease cases

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heart disease is increasing at alarming rate, with about 25 per cent people below 50 years of age being afflicted, say experts. Small wonder the theme for the 2025 World Heart Day is ‘Don’t Miss a Beat, underlining the urgency of prioritizing heart health to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The most common factors responsible for the recent rise in heart attacks are lifestyle choices, poor diet choices and excessive use of tobacco and alcohol, say doctors.

Mool Mantra of 80

Renowned cardiologist Dr PC Manoria said, “Mool Mantra of 80” for a good heart refers to a set of simple health-related rules and guidelines, often expressed with the number 80, rather than a spiritual mantra.

These guidelines typically involve maintaining 80 cm or less for your waist circumference, 80 mm of mercury for your diastolic blood pressure, less than 80 mg/dL of LDL cholesterol, 80 mg/dL of fasting blood sugar and getting about 80 minutes of exercise daily.

Keep a distance of 80 metres from smokers to avoid secondhand smoke. Smile 80 times a week to boost your mood and heart health. The core idea is to adopt habits that support a healthy lifestyle, like mindful eating, avoiding saturated fats, salt, sugar, stress, smoking, sleeplessness and sedentary lifestyle and cultivating positive relationships and joy.

‘Heart attack takes 10 years to build up’

Cardiologist Dr RK Singh said, “Heart attack occurs abruptly but the body takes 10 years to come to that stage  so it gives much opportunity to people to understand the symptoms.

Life has become fast but people are mentally active, not physically which is leading to heart diseases. Around 25 per cent people below 50 years of age are suffering from heart disease.

Major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) include hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets high in salt and fats and physical inactivity.

Many youths are living with hypertension and diabetes as they have erratic lifestyles. Along with ageing populations and increasing urbanisation, the vulnerability to CVDs is increasing, putting pressure on health systems that are already resource-constrained.”

