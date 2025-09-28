 Madhya Pradesh’s 25 IAS Officials To Serve As Poll Observer In Bihar
Twenty five IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre will be deputed as observer for the Bihar Assembly elections and by elections

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty five IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre will be deputed as observer for the Bihar Assembly elections and by elections. The officials have been asked to attend the Election Commission’s briefing in Delhi on October 3.

The list names Member Secretary, MP Food Commission Shobit Jain, PS (Social Justice) Sonali Ponkshe Vayankar, PS (Revenue) Vivek Kumar Porwal, PS (Public Health Engineering) P Narahari, Secretary School Education Dr Sanjay Goyal, Secretary Labour department Raghuraj MR, Secretary Women and Child Development Department G V Rashmi, Commissioner Handicraft and Handlooms Madan Bibhishan Nagargoje, Director BGTR Swatantra Kumar Singh etc.

