Madhya Pradesh’s 25 IAS Officials To Serve As Poll Observer In Bihar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty five IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre will be deputed as observer for the Bihar Assembly elections and by elections. The officials have been asked to attend the Election Commission’s briefing in Delhi on October 3.

The list names Member Secretary, MP Food Commission Shobit Jain, PS (Social Justice) Sonali Ponkshe Vayankar, PS (Revenue) Vivek Kumar Porwal, PS (Public Health Engineering) P Narahari, Secretary School Education Dr Sanjay Goyal, Secretary Labour department Raghuraj MR, Secretary Women and Child Development Department G V Rashmi, Commissioner Handicraft and Handlooms Madan Bibhishan Nagargoje, Director BGTR Swatantra Kumar Singh etc.

The other officials include MD, MP Road Development Corporation Bharat Yadav, Secretary Home Department Abhishek Singh, Director Farmer Welfare Ajay Gupta, IG Registration and Superintendent Stamps Amit Tomar, MD Power Management Company (Jabalpur) Avinash Lavania, Commissioner cum Director Horticulture and Food Processing-Preeti Maithil, Additional Secretary MP Backward Classes and Minority Department Anurag Chaudhary, Commissioner cum Director Health Services Tarun Rathi, Additional Secretary Revenue Department Gautam Singh,

Project ,Director MP Skill Development Project Girish Sharma, Director Rajya Shiksha Kendra Harjinder Singh, Director WALMI-Sarita Bala Om Prajapati, Additional Secretary New and Renewable Energy Virendra Kumar, Commissioner MP Housing and Infrastructure Development Board-Dr Fating Rahul Haridas and MD Agriculture Marketing Board Kumar Purshottam.