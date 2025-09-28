Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhopal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With Fans

Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhojpal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With Fans | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain’ fame Shilpa Shinde attended the Bhojpal Garba Mahotsav at BHEL’s Jaboori Maidan in Bhopal.

A video of the event is going viral on social media on Sunday showing the enthusiastic people cheering ‘Bhabhi Ji, Bhabhi Ji,’ in unison.

The event also witnessed rains, despite that, the excitement of Garba lovers remained high as they danced along with Shilpa Shinde.

She too joined the crowd on the traditional Garba tunes, adding charm and energy to the celebration.

Watch the video here:

Even before the actress’s arrival, the anticipation among Garba enthusiasts was high. The moment ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ stepped onto the stage, fans rushed forward to catch a glimpse and capture the moment on their cameras.

Shilpa Shinde expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love from the audience. She danced with families and youngsters. She also filled the venue with a new energy, joy and festive spirit.

Her performance, along with the audience’s enthusiasm, made the night truly memorable.

The event was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony by chief guest BHEL Executive Director Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay, special guest TU Singh (GM HR, BHEL), fair president Sunil Yadav and convenor Vikas Virani.