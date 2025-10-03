Bhopal News: Licensed Firearm Holders Under Police Scanner As Stray Bullet Kills Girl At Kolar | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Licensed firearm holders in Kolar Road area are now under police scanner, after a short post mortem examination report confirmed that the 10-year-old girl who collapsed while playing in a Durga Puja pandal near Rajharsh Colony on Thursday night died of a gunshot injury.

The report confirmed that the bullet pierced through her neck and shoulder and was lodged in her lower back.

In-charge at Kolar police station Sanjay Soni said a case of unintentional murder had been registered against unidentified persons. He suspected the shot might have been the result of celebratory firing. It was suspected that the bullet fired in the air came down and hit the girl, he added.

Licensed weapon holders in the locality were summoned for questioning while forensic experts conducted a spot inspection and recreated the scene of the incident on Friday morning.

The victim, a class four student Riya Rajak, daughter of Sunil Rajak, a water supplier, was playing with other children near the pandal when she suddenly collapsed. Witnesses noticed bleeding from her shoulder and she was rushed to JK Hospital, where she died during treatment about two hours later.

According to relatives, the family has no enmity with anyone. The family urged that the culprit should be identified and punished. The girl was the only daughter among three children in the family. Following the tragedy, locals cancelled the ongoing programme and immersion rituals were performed in a simple manner.

Shot fired from a licensed firearm, says Cops

Police officials said that the shot was fired from a licensed firearm as the range of illegal firearms was very short. Moreover, investigation also suggested that the shot was fired from a long distance as there were buildings around the spot of the incident and no one saw anyone firing shots.

The bullet fired in the air first went upwards and then came down and hit the girl. CCTV footage near the pandal and around the spot of the incident is also being scanned to identify suspects, as per officials.

- Story by Staff Reporter