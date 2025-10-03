MP News: Name Change Clash Heats Up In Jaisinagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A simmering political feud over renaming Jaisinagar to Jai Shiv Nagar boiled over during a Dussehra event in Sagar district, as minister Govind Singh Rajput fired a veiled warning at rival MLA Bhupendra Singh Thakur: "Don’t throw stones on my constituency, do whatever you want in yours. Jaisinagar is now my family."

Rajput, MLA from Surkhi, made the comments while addressing locals in Jaisinagar on Thursday evening. The video went viral on Friday, reigniting tension over the proposed name change that has split the Kshatriya community and put two heavyweight leaders at odds.

The controversy gained traction after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Jaisinagar recently. During his visit, a section of residents urged renaming the town to Jai Shiv Nagar. The CM asked for a formal proposal to be submitted, though no such proposal has been sent yet.

The town's current name honours King Jai Singh, a Dangi ruler who founded the settlement. One group, backed by Bhupendra Singh Thakur, Khurai MLA and a Dangi community leader, wants to preserve the historic name. Another group, led by Rajput, is pushing for the change, reportedly to reflect cultural and religious sentiments.

Rajput, without naming Thakur, accused him of neglecting Surkhi during his decade-long tenure as MLA. He claimed that since becoming minister, he had brought real development to the region. He also announced plans to install a statue of King Jai Singh, alleging that others were merely using the king’s name for political gain.

- Story by Staff Reporter