First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Lavish Chaudhary alias Nawab, the leader of a gang, that duped people of Rs 3,200 crore in the name of investment, said officials here on Friday.

The MP STF had made a formal request to Interpol to issue the notice. It is for the first time that international agency Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against a criminal on the request of an MP investigation agency.

The MP STF now hopes that Lavish will be apprehended from abroad and will be brought to India soon. Lavish is currently hiding in South Africa and Arab countries. His location was traced to Dubai a few days ago.

Lavish still holds video conferences with investors, claiming that he would soon return their money. He has also launched new websites using similar names to continue defrauding people. He has created Facebook pages, Instagram, and Telegram groups, through which he had previously defrauded people.

In this case, the MPSTF has sealed Rs 250 crore lying in gang's bank accounts. The ED recently froze approximately Rs 400 crore of Lavish's assets and cash.

Blue corner notice

Interpol's blue notice or blue corner notices are issued to gather information about the identity, location, and activities of criminals involved in a case investigation. Unlike a red corner notice, they are not intended for arrest.

Instead, they share information about the suspect's whereabouts and criminal record with the police or national agency of country where the criminal is hiding. Furthermore, blue corner notices gather intelligence about the suspect, his contacts, and relationships.

They can be issued even before criminal charges are filed against an individual. Based on this information and once charges are framed, the suspect is arrested and extradited to the relevant country.

- Story by Staff Reporter