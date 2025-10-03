 First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFirst Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

He is hiding in Dubai; MP STF had submitted proposal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Lavish Chaudhary alias Nawab, the leader of a gang, that duped people of Rs 3,200 crore in the name of investment, said officials here on Friday.

The MP STF had made a formal request to Interpol to issue the notice. It is for the first time that international agency Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against a criminal on the request of an MP investigation agency.

The MP STF now hopes that Lavish will be apprehended from abroad and will be brought to India soon. Lavish is currently hiding in South Africa and Arab countries. His location was traced to Dubai a few days ago.

Lavish still holds video conferences with investors, claiming that he would soon return their money. He has also launched new websites using similar names to continue defrauding people. He has created Facebook pages, Instagram, and Telegram groups, through which he had previously defrauded people.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Operation: DRI Seizes 7.95 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹79.5 Crore From 2 Female Passengers At CSMIA
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Operation: DRI Seizes 7.95 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹79.5 Crore From 2 Female Passengers At CSMIA
Total Market Borrowings By States, UTs To Cross ₹2.81 Lakh Crore In October-December: Reserve Bank Of India
Total Market Borrowings By States, UTs To Cross ₹2.81 Lakh Crore In October-December: Reserve Bank Of India
'Centre Has Approved Maharashtra Govt Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Centre Has Approved Maharashtra Govt Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Travel: 7 Beautiful Waterfalls To Explore In Sri Lanka
Travel: 7 Beautiful Waterfalls To Explore In Sri Lanka

In this case, the MPSTF has sealed Rs 250 crore lying in gang's bank accounts. The ED recently froze approximately Rs 400 crore of Lavish's assets and cash.

Blue corner notice

Interpol's blue notice or blue corner notices are issued to gather information about the identity, location, and activities of criminals involved in a case investigation. Unlike a red corner notice, they are not intended for arrest.

Instead, they share information about the suspect's whereabouts and criminal record with the police or national agency of country where the criminal is hiding. Furthermore, blue corner notices gather intelligence about the suspect, his contacts, and relationships.

They can be issued even before criminal charges are filed against an individual. Based on this information and once charges are framed, the suspect is arrested and extradited to the relevant country.

- Story by Staff Reporter

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Khandwa Accident Victims' Kin

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Khandwa Accident Victims' Kin

MP News: Name Change Clash Heats Up In Jaisinagar

MP News: Name Change Clash Heats Up In Jaisinagar

First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Habibganj Hotel Incident

Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Habibganj Hotel Incident

Bhopal News: Licensed Firearm Holders Under Police Scanner As Stray Bullet Kills Girl At Kolar

Bhopal News: Licensed Firearm Holders Under Police Scanner As Stray Bullet Kills Girl At Kolar