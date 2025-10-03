MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Khandwa Accident Victims' Kin |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Padalphata village on Friday afternoon to meet families of 11 persons who were killed on Thursday during idol immersion in Jamli village.

He arrived at 3:40 pm where the district administration had gathered all victim families under a tent.

The CM spent 25 minutes speaking with the grieving families. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh each as compensation. Injured persons will get Rs 50k while those with serious injuries will receive Re 1 lakh.

The CM also announced rewards for young villagers from Jamli who risked their lives to save others during the incident.

Minister Vijay Shah separately visited homes of the deceased in Padalphata. He assured families that the state government stands with them and will provide all possible support.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari also reached the village to meet affected families. Calling it a horrific incident, he said some deceased were only children of their parents while other families were left without daughters.

While thanking the Chief Minister for showing sensitivity by visiting, Patwari demanded the compensation be increased to Rs 1 crore per family, citing the magnitude of their losses.

- Story by Staff Reporter