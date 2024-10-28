Bhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to air connectivity between two rapidly growing cities, IndiGo launched its Bhopal-Pune flights on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The airline is expected to launch a Bhopal-Kolkata flight soon. The direct flight aims to facilitate tourism and bolster business between the two dynamic cities.

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma welcomed passengers at Raja Bhoj Airport around 2:30 am. Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, “Flight from Pune will land at Raja Bhoj airport at 3:00 and take off for Pune at 3:40am. Timing of the flight will remain the same for the time being.”

MP Alok Sharma had met Union civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Reddy in Delhi and urged him to run new flights from Bhopal to Pune and Kolkata. MP Sharma said, “New flight to Kolkata is also expected to start next month for the convenience of passengers. Airlines have also scheduled flights from Bhopal to Datia and Neemuch from winter season. Our effort is to increase air connectivity from the state capital Bhopal to as many cities as possible so that people have convenient accessible transportation options.”

Flight schedule

Pune-Bhopal: Flight 6E 258 departs Pune at 1:00 am, arriving in Bhopal between 3:00 am

Bhopal-Pune: Flight 6E 257 departs Bhopal at 3:40 am, reach Pune by 4:50 am