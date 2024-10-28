 Bhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune

Bhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, “Flight from Pune will land at Raja Bhoj airport at 3:00 and take off for Pune at 3:40am."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to air connectivity between two rapidly growing cities, IndiGo launched its Bhopal-Pune flights on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The airline is expected to launch a Bhopal-Kolkata flight soon. The direct flight aims to facilitate tourism and bolster business between the two dynamic cities.

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma welcomed passengers at Raja Bhoj Airport around 2:30 am. Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, “Flight from Pune will land at Raja Bhoj airport at 3:00 and take off for Pune at 3:40am. Timing of the flight will remain the same for the time being.”

Read Also
VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End
article-image

MP Alok Sharma had met Union civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Reddy in Delhi and urged him to run new flights from Bhopal to Pune and Kolkata.  MP Sharma said, “New flight to Kolkata is also expected to start next month for the convenience of passengers. Airlines have also scheduled flights from Bhopal to Datia and Neemuch from winter season. Our effort is to increase air connectivity from the state capital Bhopal to as many cities as possible so that people have convenient accessible transportation options.”

Read Also
MP: Guddu Kaleem Murder Case; 2 More Persons Who Sold & Bought Gun Used For Murder Made Accused
article-image

Flight schedule

FPJ Shorts
'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnoi Community If Their Sentiments Have Been Hurt,' Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait
'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnoi Community If Their Sentiments Have Been Hurt,' Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait
Desi Mom Schools Youth For Performing Dangerous Stunt Involving Pointed Iron Rods In Viral Reel
Desi Mom Schools Youth For Performing Dangerous Stunt Involving Pointed Iron Rods In Viral Reel
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'PMCs Should Conduct Survey Of Society’s Building & Land,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'PMCs Should Conduct Survey Of Society’s Building & Land,' Says Expert
Mumbai Masala: A Determined Woman
Mumbai Masala: A Determined Woman

Pune-Bhopal: Flight 6E 258 departs Pune at 1:00 am, arriving in Bhopal between 3:00 am

Bhopal-Pune: Flight 6E 257 departs Bhopal at 3:40 am, reach Pune by 4:50 am

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pradesh Congress Committee Announces New Appointments; Dissatisfaction Among Senior Leaders Over...

Pradesh Congress Committee Announces New Appointments; Dissatisfaction Among Senior Leaders Over...

Bhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune

Bhopal Airport Expands Wings With Direct Flight To Pune

VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End

VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End

Overheard In Bhopal: Power Struggles, Transfers, & Turf Wars; Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Shake...

Overheard In Bhopal: Power Struggles, Transfers, & Turf Wars; Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Shake...

Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal