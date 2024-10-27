VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three reputed companies, including two international companies and one national aviation company, are racing against each other to grab the contract to supply a helicopter to the state government.

Currently, their technical bids are being assessed. The suitable company, which fulfils the set parameters, will be selected and its financial bid will be opened. It is assumed that the minimum cost of the two engine helicopter will be around Rs 125 crore. Sources in the aviation department said the three companies have submitted the tender to supply the helicopter.

France-based company and domestic HAL are in the race to get the order. An officer of the aviation department said once the process to evaluate the technical bid is over then the file will go to a High Power Committee headed by the chief secretary. Later, the file pertaining to buying the new helicopter will go to the Cabinet for the final approval.

After getting the order, the selected company will have to do the delivery within 18 to 20 months. It is most likely that by the year end, the government will place the order to buy the new chopper, which will be used in VIP duty. When contacted, principal secretary, aviation department, Sanjay Shukla, said the process to procure a modern chopper is underway and the work will be accomplished within the set timeline.

Govt furnishes 10% cost of Challenger 3500

Sources in the aviation department said that the state government has given the 10 per cent amount of the total cost of the aeroplane Challenger 3500, which it is buying from the Canada-based Bombardier. “It was in September that the 10 per cent amount was given to the company and the latter has started manufacturing the aeroplane,” claimed a senior officer of the aviation department. The officer added that the company will deliver the plane within 20 months.