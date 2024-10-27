Overheard In Bhopal: Power Struggles, Transfers, & Turf Wars; Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Shake Bureaucratic Circles In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Soured relationship

The relationship between a senior bureaucrat and some important people in the corridors of power has turned sour. These people played an important role in transferring the IAS officer to a key position. It was they who used their influence for this officer’s posting. After the officer’s transfer, they were on good terms with him for some time, but now, their relationship has gone downhill.

Those who posted the Sahib had some work in the department. They interacted with the officer for these works, some of which he has begun to do, but for the rest, he looks disinclined. After his posting, the Sahib has improved his political clout so much that he has begun to give a wide berth to those who helped him get the important department. The situation has come to such a pass that these people want his transfer from the department, for which they have begun to work.

Perform or perish

Anxiety is writ large on the faces of several officers who have developed a laid-back attitude towards work for several months. Such officers are worried because of their new boss. They have been told to stay updated about the goings-on in their departments. Bade Sahib can call up any officer to take feedback on projects being carried out by their respective departments.

The boss has recently given a dressing-down to some officers, for the information they furnished did not satisfy him. These officers were told to keep posted about the government’s schemes and projects. Because of the fear of the boss, some officers have begun to remember the projects and schemes. The Sahib is making an opinion about the officers on the basis of their knowledge about their departments. His opinion about these officers may be visible in the administrative reshuffle in the coming days.

Officers bicker

A dispute between a senior IAS officer and an IPS officer in a department has reached its peak. The IAS officer posted to the department has stopped receiving the files. The officer returns the files she receives from the head of the department, and, because of their fight, the department is unable to take any decision on important issues. Several months have passed since their relationship soured. The IAS officer wanted the administration to remove the IPS officer.

Although she had the backing of a retired officer, she failed to knock her rival out of the ring. So, she has begun to stall the files of the department whose minister is also worried, for the fight between them has adversely impacted the work. There are reports that both may be transferred in the coming days.

Kuchh To Log Kahenge…!

There are some people about whom stories are heard from time to time. This is exactly what is happening these days in Mantralaya, the corridors of which are echoed with different tales. The grading of some officers has been improved; and the files of a few containing some cases have been shut. There are reports that just before bidding adieu to Mantralaya, the then boss favoured some people. Nevertheless, chinwags are about whether the favour was shown with good intention or there were some other stories behind this benevolence. Those who were under the patronage of the officer are unhappy, and a few are scared. Similarly, those who were given assurance of good days are fretted.

On the other hand, those who were keeping mum, are piping up with their comments. Several stories are reaching the higher-ups in the government. Many are telling those stories again and again. But people are in agreement on one thing that such issues have come up for the first time. A poet rightly said, “Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna chhoro bekaar ki baaton mein, kahin beet na jaaye rainaa (People will always blather about something or the other; it’s their concern; about it, don't bother; lest night should pass in these absurd chatters).”

Axe may fall

The axe may fall on the collectors of a few districts, who used clouts for posting. Such a collector, after getting a dressing-down from the Chief Minister at a meeting, is worried. The head of the state demanded some information about a department, but the collector’s reply did not satisfy him, so he pulled up the officer.

After the incident, the collector thinks lest he should lose his command of the district. Now, the collector has begun to lobby for saving his position. He is making the rounds of the residences of politicians so that he does not lose collectorship. He got posted to the district through a retired officer, but, because this officer’s role in the government has come to an end, the Sahib is scared. The axe may fall on the Sahib any day. A woman collector is also apprehensive about being deprived of a district. She thinks she may be sent to the loop line.

Sparing no effort

The government has begun to do exercises for finding the head of the police department after the appointment of the head of the administration. An officer is working his socks off to get the position. The chances of his name figuring in the final panel, through which the head of the police department is appointed, are dim. So, the Sahib is trying to get the name of any senior officer struck off the final panel containing three names and include his name in it.

He has gone all out to hit the target. For this, he is interpreting some rules in his own way. Now, the issue has gone from the state capital to the national capital. The Sahib is lobbying through his clout in Delhi to win the race. Earlier, he tried to take the charge of this post, but his efforts fell through, but now, he is pulling out all the stops to carry through. Nevertheless, if he fails, his hopes for getting the top job in the police department will be dashed forever.