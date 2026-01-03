 MP News: Savarna Groups Perform Ritual Purification Of Manusmriti In Prayagraj
Saturday, January 03, 2026
MP News: Savarna Groups Perform Ritual Purification Of Manusmriti In Prayagraj | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing debates surrounding the Manusmriti, members of several Savarna organisations from Bhind performed a symbolic purification ritual of the ancient text with Ganga water at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday morning.

The groups described the move as a religious and peaceful expression of dissent against criticism of the scripture. Bhind’s district President of Parashuram Sena, Devesh Sharma, stated the journey was inspired by a sentiment to honour Sanatana culture, traditions and religious texts. "Instead of any kind of confrontation, we wish to present our point to society through the path of faith and peace," he said.

Following the ritual, the group proceeded to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple, specifically seeking "good sense" (sadbuddhi) for those opposing Sanatana Dharma and the Manusmriti. Their itinerary also includes a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, where they plan to take a pledge to advance the "unity and sanctity" of Sanatana Dharma.

The delegation included office-bearers from groups such as Parashuram Sena, Rashtriya Savarna Army, Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan and Shriram Sena.

